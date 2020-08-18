With seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Franklin County’s number of cases has risen to 415 since the pandemic began.
The Franklin County Health Department said six cases were confirmed Tuesday and one late Monday.
Of the 415 cases, there are 145 active in the community and 24 active among long-term care facility residents with 232 recoveries and 14 deaths.
During his press conference Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear discussed a White House report that states how dangerous the virus is in various counties.
Franklin County is in the yellow zone for counties with a 5-10% testing positivity rate.
Counties bordering Franklin County that are in the red zone — those with a positivity rate of 10% or higher — are Scott, Shelby and Henry.
Woodford County is in the yellow zone, and Anderson and Owen counties have positivity rates of less than 5%.
Beshear announced 627 new cases statewide with 76 of those cases being people who are 18 or younger. That brings the state’s total to 40,299 cases.
The state's positivity rate dropped from 5.8% Monday to 5.18% Tuesday.
There are currently 622 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, and 147 patients are in ICU.
Beshear also announced 12 new deaths for a total of 830.
