Road projects continue across the county and motorists are urged to use caution in the following areas:
• Interstate 64. Nightly westbound lane closures and daily shoulder closures are possible from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge deck overlay on the Kentucky River bridges. Drivers will be directed through the work zone via posted signage and are asked to avoid the route is possible. Motorists can detour via US 60 to the East-West Connector to US 127 to exit 53 on I-64.
• US 60 (East Main/Versailles Road). Daily lane closures and delays are possible at signalized intersections from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ringo Drive for milling and paving. There are no time restrictions on lane closures. Drivers will be directed through the work zone via flagging operations.
• US 460 (Georgetown Road). Daily lane closures and delays are possible at signal intersections on US 460 from US 60 to Woodlake Drive for rumble strips and pavement markings. There are no time restrictions on lane closures.
• Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Daily lane closures and delays are possible at signalized intersections from the East-West Connector to US 60 for rumble strips and pavement markings. There are no time restrictions on lane closures. Drivers will be directed through the work zone via flagging operations.
Pavement marking crews will also be working on several highways across the county and motorists should be on the lookout for them. Lane closures and delays are allowed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and drivers should heed signage while moving through work zones.