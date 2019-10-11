Drivers can expect lane closures and delays on several local roads next week.
Work continues on both of the Interstate 64 Kentucky River bridges as crews repair the bridge deck overlay. Nightly westbound lane closures run from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists will be directed through the work zone via signage but should expect delays and are asked to avoid the route if possible. Travelers can detour via U.S. 60 to KY 676 to U.S. 127 to exit 53 on I-64.
Daily lane closures and delays are expected on U.S. 60 on East Main Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ringo Drive as crews install a traffic loop.
Traffic loop installations are also being done on KY 1659 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) from the East-West Connector to U.S. 60 (East Main Street).
On U.S. 460 (Georgetown Road), delays or lane closures are possible at the signal intersections from U.S. 60 to KY 1272 (Woodlake Road) as crews mill and asphalt the road.
Pavement marking crews will also be on interstates and highways and lane closures are allowed from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m.
Motorists should heed signage while moving through the work zones.