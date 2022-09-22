Ah-choo!

In an effort to prevent that sound over the fall and winter months, the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) are partnering to encourage state residents to stay up to date on immunizations ahead of what are predicted to be severe flu and COVID seasons.

092222 Vaccines

