In about a year, Buffalo Trace Distillery will be getting off the city’s sewer system.

What that means for the city is unclear exactly, but per a released draft of the city’s sewer fund budget, increased user fees could be on the table as a result of the massive bourbon and spirits plant creating its own wastewater treatment plant.

However, that increase is not anticipated for the next fiscal year.

“An increase in User Fees is not expected in the near future as revenues are expected to be approximately $11 million, excluding Dump Fees,” the budget summary reads. “Dump Fees are expected to be approximately $2 million and come from industries and septic haulers. User Fees and Dump Fees will reduce when Buffalo Trace completes their wastewater treatment plant. This is expected to start in FY23. At that time, a discussion will be needed to determine if an increase in User Fees is warranted.” 

Spokesperson for Buffalo Trace, Amy Preske, said that construction on the wastewater treatment plant began in May and is set to be completed over the summer.

Sewer budget expenses for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, are set at just over $43.1 million.

City staff noted on the budget that though the expenses are high, the city does not plan to incur all those costs in the next fiscal year. Full expenses for capital projects and capital asset purchases are expected to be spread out across multiple years, but the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) requires that the full expense be portrayed on the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.

The largest expense on the sewer budget will cost about $30 million.

The East Frankfort Interceptor project will provide a new service route for approximately 30% of the city’s total flow, per Sewer Director Kenny Hogsten. 

Hogsten said that a new storage tank is planned to be installed on Schenkel Lane property that the city bought for $550,000 in December 2020. The property is 30 acres and sits at the intersection of Schenkel Lane and Thornhill Bypass.

“We will utilize the property that was purchased on Schenkel Lane to install another storage tank for wet weather,” Hogsten said. “This will alleviate multiple sanitary sewer overflows that we have currently and allow for more flow from the industrial park.”

Hogsten added that the interceptor project will provide needed capacity to the city’s system so that a planned link to the Farmdale Sanitation District can take place.

He told The State Journal that about 30% of the design has been completed, and that construction on the project would begin at some point in 2022. The timeline for completion is roughly 18 to 24 months after the start date, Hogsten said.

For the East Frankfort Interceptor, almost $19.8 million will be funded by KIA. A remaining $10 million is budgeted for the next fiscal year.

