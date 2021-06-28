In about a year, Buffalo Trace Distillery will be getting off the city’s sewer system.
What that means for the city is unclear exactly, but per a released draft of the city’s sewer fund budget, increased user fees could be on the table as a result of the massive bourbon and spirits plant creating its own wastewater treatment plant.
However, that increase is not anticipated for the next fiscal year.
“An increase in User Fees is not expected in the near future as revenues are expected to be approximately $11 million, excluding Dump Fees,” the budget summary reads. “Dump Fees are expected to be approximately $2 million and come from industries and septic haulers. User Fees and Dump Fees will reduce when Buffalo Trace completes their wastewater treatment plant. This is expected to start in FY23. At that time, a discussion will be needed to determine if an increase in User Fees is warranted.”
Spokesperson for Buffalo Trace, Amy Preske, said that construction on the wastewater treatment plant began in May and is set to be completed over the summer.
Sewer budget expenses for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, are set at just over $43.1 million.
City staff noted on the budget that though the expenses are high, the city does not plan to incur all those costs in the next fiscal year. Full expenses for capital projects and capital asset purchases are expected to be spread out across multiple years, but the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) requires that the full expense be portrayed on the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.
The largest expense on the sewer budget will cost about $30 million.
The East Frankfort Interceptor project will provide a new service route for approximately 30% of the city’s total flow, per Sewer Director Kenny Hogsten.
Hogsten said that a new storage tank is planned to be installed on Schenkel Lane property that the city bought for $550,000 in December 2020. The property is 30 acres and sits at the intersection of Schenkel Lane and Thornhill Bypass.
“We will utilize the property that was purchased on Schenkel Lane to install another storage tank for wet weather,” Hogsten said. “This will alleviate multiple sanitary sewer overflows that we have currently and allow for more flow from the industrial park.”
Hogsten added that the interceptor project will provide needed capacity to the city’s system so that a planned link to the Farmdale Sanitation District can take place.
He told The State Journal that about 30% of the design has been completed, and that construction on the project would begin at some point in 2022. The timeline for completion is roughly 18 to 24 months after the start date, Hogsten said.
For the East Frankfort Interceptor, almost $19.8 million will be funded by KIA. A remaining $10 million is budgeted for the next fiscal year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.