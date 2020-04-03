Gov. Andy Beshear has called upon Kentuckians everywhere to band together in the fight against the coronavirus, and that call has been answered. Men, women and even children, across the commonwealth are rallying together to do what they can to ensure their fellow Kentuckians defeat the global pandemic that is threatening our state.
Enter Oma and Steve Flener of Hartford. They’re the owner’s of Omadarlings Fashion and Quilting Fabrics, a sewing and fabric store founded in 2015. Oma runs the store, and teaches various classes, including basic sewing techniques for school-age children. Steve is a bus driver and the pastor of Providence United Methodist Church in Philpot.
Like many small businesses, Omadarlings has struggled to keep their doors open for a while now, and then came COVID-19, which all but sealed their fate. Facing bankruptcy, Oma and Steve could have allowed panic and despair to send their lives into a downward spiral, but they didn’t.
Instead of throwing in the towel, they decided to put every scrap of their remaining resources to work and answer the call for Team Kentucky.
Oma is applying her expert skills as a seamstress toward the effort of supplying much needed personal protective equipment, or PPE, for local hospitals in her community at no charge.
But she hasn’t stopped there. She’s posting instructional videos on how to create items, such as face masks and isolation gowns, on Omadarling’s Youtube channel and Facebook page. Her goal is to inspire others to take action in their communities and support the people on the front lines battling the coronavirus.
“I’m wanting to help our individual communities. This is something we can work together,” she said.
Rather than creating face masks from random patterns found online, Oma encourages everyone to contact their local hospitals to find out exactly what they need.
Oma makes masks out of different materials, such as cotton and flannel, based on what each hospital has requested. The masks are often worn by healthcare workers over top of their normal masks in order to extend their lifespan.
“We have four hospitals in a 40-mile radius, and they all wanted something different,” Oma said.
She said that those interested in doing the same in their community should contact someone involved in administration at their local healthcare facility, such as the Director of Nursing, and ask them what their specific needs are.
In a time when Kentuckians find themselves in the middle of a global pandemic, it’s inspiring to see people like Oma and Steve Flener, who have stepped up and are selflessly working to help those who need it most.
We’re looking for stories from people living in Frankfort or Franklin County! If you or someone you know, has an interesting story about what you’re doing during this historical time, please email Keith Smith at keithsmith@straightupliving.com.
