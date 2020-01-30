A bill to expressly prohibit sexual harassment by legislators and lobbyists was strengthened and approved by a legislative committee Thursday, on its second trip through the panel.
The House State Government Committee approved House Bill 168 on Jan. 16, but then one of its sponsors, Rep. Kelly Flood, D-Lexington, filed a floor amendment to remove the word “intentionally” from the bill’s key part, which would ban harassment of legislative employees, lobbyists or legislators.
House leaders, apparently not wanting a floor vote on that point, sent the bill back to committee, which approved a substitute bill that included the change.
Flood told the committee Thursday, “In these times when we as a people are still learning what it means to work together in a less discriminatory way, that subjective phrasing allows for subjectivity to infuse with power, and when you have power and subjectivity then you have the potential for further abuse.”
Another sponsor, Rep. Kimberly Moser, R-Taylor Mill, said they also removed general harassment from the bill because they wanted it to “narrow the focus of this bill to sexual harassment.”
The bill would also prohibit discrimination and give the Legislative Ethics Commission jurisdiction to investigate complaints related to discrimination or sexual harassment.
The legislative code of ethics has no formal prohibition of sexual harassment.The commission has included it in charges under the general prohibition against using influence for personal gain.
The bill was sparked by sexual harassment complaints by legislative staff. In 2013, Rep. John Arnold of Sturgis stepped down amid the filing of sexual harassment ethics complaints from three legislative employees.
One reported Arnold's physical assault to the Legislative Research Commission, the legislature’s administrative arm, but said he persisted. The LRC personnel director at the time testified that officials didn’t have authority to discipline Arnold. The commission did.
In 2018, Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, stepped down as House speaker after acknowledging that he was one of four Republican representatives who signed a secret settlement in 2017 with a woman who had worked for the House Republican Caucus and alleged sexual harassment. He denied wrongdoing, and was re-elected without opposition, but is not running this year.
The bill would also add a requirement for ethics training for all legislative employees, which is already required for legislators. It would also reduce the length of training from three hours to two.
Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, thanked Moser and Flood for their “bipartisan” work on the bill and said, “I welcome and I appreciate your dedication and commitment to seeing this through.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.