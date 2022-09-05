The South Frankfort Neighborhood Association and Focus on Race Relations - Frankfort will host a candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 6 in the Frankfort High School auditorium.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will also be livestreamed on social media and Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10.

SFNA logo.jpg
FORR logo.png

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription