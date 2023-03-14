Sebastian & Fowler

Magistrate Sherry Sebastian, left, and Edward Fowler don hi-vis vests while cleaning under the Capital Avenue Bridge Saturday. (Photo submitted)
Capital Avenue Bridge Cleanup 2023 debris

Everything including the kitchen sink was cleared from under the bridge. (Photo submitted)

Members of the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association, Walk Bike Frankfort and volunteers from the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Mens Shelter worked together to clean up the banks of the Kentucky River under the Capital Avenue Bridge.

Lee Colton Cleanup

South Frankfort resident Lee Colton braves chilly temps to clean up debris. (Photo submitted)
Stumbo & Sebastian

David Stumbo, left, and Franklin County Magistrate Sherry Sebastian prepare to clean up areas under the Capital Avenue Bridge Saturday. (Photo submitted)

Volunteers spent just over an hour clearing trash, branches and other debris from the banks, cleaning an area that has become of increasing concern for local residents.

Capital Avenue Bridge debris 2023 #2

Just some of the debris cleaned up by SFNA, Walk Bike Frankfort and ACCESS shelter volunteers. (Photo submitted)

