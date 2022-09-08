Two Kentuckians will embark on the 100-mile journey from Frankfort to Louisville on Friday via a shantyboat.

Small, crude, homemade houseboats — known as shantyboats — were used by working class people, who lived in river towns during the 19th century and into the 1940s. They were especially popular among those who wanted to avoid one of life’s certainties — taxes.

090722 Shantyboat

The H.A. Hubbard will leave from Frankfort on Friday. (Photo submitted)
090722 Shantyboaters

Jerry Steimel, left, and Art Baltes spent three years building their shantyboat, H.A. Hubbard, and the 100-mile journey they are embarking on from Frankfort to Louisville. (Photo submitted)

