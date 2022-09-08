Two Kentuckians will embark on the 100-mile journey from Frankfort to Louisville on Friday via a shantyboat.
Small, crude, homemade houseboats — known as shantyboats — were used by working class people, who lived in river towns during the 19th century and into the 1940s. They were especially popular among those who wanted to avoid one of life’s certainties — taxes.
But tax avoidance isn’t the reason that do-it-yourselfers and lifelong friends, Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel, constructed their shantyboat.
The Louisville natives spent three years building their shantyboat with one hope in mind — reawakening a lost piece of history.
After the U.S. economy collapsed in 1893, thousands of Mississippi Valley families were forced to leave their houses and take up residence in shantyboats, which were built from repurposed materials, as they searched for work along the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys.
“When the cleanup of our rivers began, the shantyboaters, usually seen as ‘undesirables,’ were forced off the water and their memory has been predominantly lost to history,” said Dianne Steimel, of Chelmsford TeleMedia, the company that is working on a documentary of the boaters journey called “Shantyboat — Rediscovering a River Way of Life.” The documentary is set to be released next spring.
“Many of the issues present during the time of the shantyboaters — public health, quality of housing — still persist today,” she added.
Baltes’ and Steimel’s 11-day voyage will take them from the capital city to the Louisville River Patrol docks on Towhead Island — the location of that city’s shantyboat community in the early decades of the 20th century, now known as Waterfront Park.
Baltes and Steimel have christened their shantyboat the H.A. Hubbard in remembrance of Harlan and Anna Hubbard, a pair of well-known Kentucky artists and shantyboaters who scorned the modern way of life in favor of a simple life on the river.
The Hubbards eventually settled in Trimble County where they established Payne Hollow in a river bottom and lived self-sufficiently for 34 years — tending goats, gardening, canning, fishing, weaving, gathering wood and scavenging for useful items that washed ashore. Anna Hubbard passed away in 1986 and Harlan died two years later.
"Along the way we hope to rediscover some lost history and celebrate a simpler way of life on the river," Jerry Steimel explained.
