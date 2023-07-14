Road work

Asphalt resurfacing on Shelby Street is slated to start next week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that daily lane closures and delays are possible between Tanglewood Drive and U.S. 60 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

