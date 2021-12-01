Soon Frankfort fans of Shelby’s Diner won’t have to travel quite as far to indulge in its classic diner fare.

The Lawrenceburg diner is opening a new restaurant in town, its second location in total. Owner Shelby Winans said the decision to expand north boiled down to demand.

“Everybody’s been asking me to come to Frankfort,” Winans tells The State Journal.

Shelby's Diner Frankfort

Outside Shelby's Diner's new Frankfort location in Jettown Plaza on Versailles Road. This will be the Lawrenceburg-based diner's second location. (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)

The new Shelby’s Diner will be in Jettown Plaza on Versailles Road. It will continue to have a daily specials menu, which features different specialty burgers, fish and fried bologna sandwiches. The everyday menu will also carry over to the new location. Winans has a recommendation of what to order.

“I like the catfish,” she says.

Winans is also excited for Frankfort residents to taste her burgers.

“The burgers are one-third pound,” she says. “The patties are made to order and take 18 minutes to cook.”

Shelby’s Diner plans to open near the end of December and will be open Monday-Wednesday 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and closed Sunday. 

