Dr. Stephanie Barber

Shelbyville’s Whitney M. Young Jr. Job Corps has named a new center director.

Dr. Stephanie Barber formally started her new role after serving as interim training director at the center for three months. 

Barber earned a doctorate of education and leadership from Spalding University and a master’s degree in theology and a bachelor’s degree from Campbellsville University. 

She has worked at the job training organization for over 12 years, holding positions like include career preparation/counseling manager; safety, security and transportation manager; administrative manager; acting center director; acting career services systems director; and business community liaison.

“Horizons Youth Services (the operator of Whitney M. Young Jr. Job Corps) has provided me with an amazing opportunity to lead the next generation of young adults who desire to earn an education and career technical training,” Barber said in a press release about her appointment. “The students leave their homes and reside on our campus, so I truly believe these young people desire to reach higher, dream bigger and want to make a difference in their personal lives and within their families.”

