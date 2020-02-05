Shelbyville’s Whitney M. Young Jr. Job Corps has named a new center director.
Dr. Stephanie Barber formally started her new role after serving as interim training director at the center for three months.
Barber earned a doctorate of education and leadership from Spalding University and a master’s degree in theology and a bachelor’s degree from Campbellsville University.
She has worked at the job training organization for over 12 years, holding positions like include career preparation/counseling manager; safety, security and transportation manager; administrative manager; acting center director; acting career services systems director; and business community liaison.
“Horizons Youth Services (the operator of Whitney M. Young Jr. Job Corps) has provided me with an amazing opportunity to lead the next generation of young adults who desire to earn an education and career technical training,” Barber said in a press release about her appointment. “The students leave their homes and reside on our campus, so I truly believe these young people desire to reach higher, dream bigger and want to make a difference in their personal lives and within their families.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.