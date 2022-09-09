The Kentucky Public Pensions Authority (KPPA) was ordered by Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd to release an investigative report by Calcaterra Pollack LLP on previous divisive investment activities made by major hedge fund firms or file an appeal on Aug. 25.

On Tuesday, KPPA fulfilled the judge’s order, which stated that the report must be released within a 10-day time span, by making the report available to the public on its website.

Download PDF Calcaterra Pollack Investigation Report

