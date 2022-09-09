The Kentucky Public Pensions Authority (KPPA) was ordered by Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd to release an investigative report by Calcaterra Pollack LLP on previous divisive investment activities made by major hedge fund firms or file an appeal on Aug. 25.
On Tuesday, KPPA fulfilled the judge’s order, which stated that the report must be released within a 10-day time span, by making the report available to the public on its website.
“The public paid $1.2 million for this report. The public has a right to know its contents and decide if it got what it paid for,” the judge wrote in the order, adding that its disclosure is in the public’s interest.
Shepherd cited noteworthy accusations of misconduct regarding more than $1 billion of pension funds in the 97-page report, stating it “is essentially a compilation and review of the factual matters, which contains little — if any — legal analysis.” The report also included more than 2,100 pages of exhibits.
On Nov. 23, 2020, KPPA, which was formerly Kentucky Retirement Systems, entered into a $1.2 million contract with Calcaterra Pollack LLP, a New York-based litigation firm, to investigate investment activities that occurred several years prior.
Though the law firm finished the report in May of last year and forwarded to the state Office of the Attorney General, the public was unable to access it because Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and KPPA claimed it was exempt from disclosure citing attorney-client privilege.
The AG’s office is looking to collect damages for losses the state sustained due to a reported breaches of fiduciary duty in a five-year-old lawsuit filed by eight retirees, who were ultimately found not to have enough cause to bring litigation.
Meanwhile, two hedge fund firms have brought suits against KPPA, accusing the pension authority of breach of contract.
Of the multiple defendants, the investigative report focuses primarily on Prisma Capital Partners, it’s CEO Girish Reddy and David Peden, the former KPPA chief investment officer, for “alleged fiduciary duty violations, conflict of interest and ethics code breaches” incurred during an investment partnership between the two from 2014-16. The lawsuit accuses Prisma and KPPA authorities of failing to disclose conflicts when it conspired to give the company control of the retirement system’s $1 billion hedge fund portfolio.
However, investigators were unable to determine if the investments of William Cook, a former Prisma official who was named to the KPPA board six years ago and suspected of taking part in the alleged scheme, benefited because investigators did not have the ability to issue subpoenas or access to financial records.
The report also notes that investigators “did not find any violations of fiduciary duty or illegal activities” by investment funds Blackstone, PAAMCO and Prisma in a review of 2011 funds.
Citing a “questionable bid solicitation process to contract with” Calcaterra Pollack to conduct the inquiry and past KPPA statements, Shepherd signaled that summary report would also be released. The judge also pointed to signs that Calcaterra Pollack tendered a proposal to investigate the allegations more than 60 days before a request for proposal by KPPA was made public.
The judge also questioned whether the purpose and intent of the report was to “fully expose all the relevant facts (and to determine if the KPPA and its employees made mistakes” or to “cover up or minimize those mistakes in an effort to convince the (attorney general) to not pursue claims that could prove embarrassing to the current or former management of KPPA.”
In a press release sent out on Tuesday, the pensions authority stated, “KPPA does not comment on matters that could impact pending litigation, so we do not anticipate making any further statements at this time.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.