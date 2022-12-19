The Franklin County Fiscal Court held its last meeting of the year on Friday. Of the 27 items on the meeting agenda, three of them pertained to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) and its 2023 budget. 

Most of the discussion regarded the authorization of the department's lump sum official budget for the calendar year as well as approving the annual maximum amount to be spent on deputies and assistants.

Sheriff Chris Quire addressed the Fiscal Court on Friday morning regarding his department's calendar year budget. 

