The Franklin County Fiscal Court held its last meeting of the year on Friday. Of the 27 items on the meeting agenda, three of them pertained to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) and its 2023 budget.
Most of the discussion regarded the authorization of the department's lump sum official budget for the calendar year as well as approving the annual maximum amount to be spent on deputies and assistants.
According to the form presented to the court, the FCSO's estimated total disbursement for 2023 will be $3,572,211.
The annual order amount for the year totaled $2,629,626.
Sheriff Chris Quire and Lt. Lucas DeBorde were on hand with a review of FCSO operations over the last year as a way to illustrate its value to the county.
"This is a report card describing some of the activities that we do for people that may or may not know exactly what the sheriff's office does," DeBorde told the magistrates. "I put together some stats of things that we have done to date in 2022."
DeBorde started the slideshow with statistics on patrol operations.
In total the office issued 8,354 citations. He broke that number down to specify that 7,148 were criminal citations, 1,176 were traffic and 236 juvenile.
In terms of criminal offenses, DeBorde said that there were two groups of crimes. There is part 1, which are serious felonies such as murder, rape and aggravated assault and part 2 crimes, which pertain to misdemeanor charges such as assault and drug charges.
He went on to say that deputies responded to 137 part 1 crimes, which is on par with 2021 numbers. Part 2 numbers totaled 223 since the beginning of 2022, which is a slight increase.
In terms of vehicular collisions handled by Franklin County deputies, the lieutenant said that car wrecks are up 6% with 449. There were a total of three traffic fatalities in Franklin County, however the investigation for two of those were handled by Kentucky State Police.
FCSO deputies have made 223 arrests for drugs, with 15 of those cases involving possession of a firearm.
DeBorde noted that given the surge in fentanyl related drug cases across the country, Franklin County is not immune.
"It is a big deal and it is coming across the border in many places," he said. "Louisville and Lexington are seeing huge influxes and where are we at? Right between Lexington and Louisville. We are going to have a lot of that coming through here."
Additionally DeBorde highlighted FCSO detectives busting a major retail theft crime ring that amounted to more than $15,000 in stolen goods. Much of which was returned to the stores.
"One of the biggest drivers of prices is the unexplained loss of goods," DeBorde explained while summing up the bust. "One of the biggest unexplained loss of goods is theft. If we can help these stores increase security or at least increase their knowledge of crime and shoplifting, that will trickle down to help stopping the increased prices."
In addition to the criminal investigation and patrolling realm of law enforcement, the presentation also highlighted some training and fiscal accomplishments of FCSO.
DeBorde said that thanks to efforts spearheaded by Chief Dep. Duane Depp, FCSO was re-certified as an accredited department with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. Recertifications are awarded every four years and show that departments adhere to a strict set of professional standards.
It was also announced that Quire was named to the Board of the Kentucky Sheriff's Association.
Out of the 120 county sheriffs in the commonwealth, only 10 of them are chosen to staff the association's board. DeBorde added that the appointment would allow Quire the opportunity to lobby for the needs of Franklin County on a state level.
Quire, who was reelected to a second term in November, stated to the fiscal court that the sheriff's association had asked him to sit on the board during his first term, but he declined in order to make sure his primary tasks as sheriff were taken care of.
"I told them that I want to get this term over with before I took on extra duties," Quire stated. "Now I feel like I have the right people in place so that I can commit a little bit of time to the [Sheriff's Association]."
The third agenda item having to do with the FCSO budget was the approval for the department to participate in the State Advancement Program.
The Kentucky program provides no interest loans to sheriff's departments to help them cover operational costs until funding from tax commissions come in later in the year.
Quire explained, "A lot of times, for instance on Jan. 1 we won't have any money, until we get our first advanced check of $60,000 to pay fuel bills etc. It is a good program."
The fiscal court voted unanimously to approve all three items.
