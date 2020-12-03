It only took a month for the vast majority of Franklin County property owners to pay their taxes.

Sheriff Chris Quire said more than 84% of the county’s tax bills had been paid by the close of business Wednesday. Those payments, he said, represented nearly 19,500 bills and $35.47 million in gross receipts.

“We are all very thankful for the taxpayers and the early payments, and the office was able to remain open,” Quire said in an email.

This year, 23,381 tax bills were issued to Franklin County property owners. Of those, 3,625 remain outstanding, he said.

The 2% discount period ended Monday, he said. Any payments for the discount amount received in the drop box after Nov. 30 or payments postmarked after Nov. 30 will be returned, he said. Payments made after Dec. 1 should be for the base amount. 

Beginning Jan. 1, there will be a 5% penalty added, which grows to 21% on Feb. 1.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office accepts cash, personal checks, cashier’s checks, money orders, credit cards and debit cards.

There is a drop box outside the sheriff’s office for payments, but cash should not be left in the box. 

Payments can be made by phone, with an added processing fee, at 502-875-8740.

The office will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.

