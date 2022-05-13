During the Franklin Count Fiscal Court special meeting on Wednesday night, Sheriff Chris Quire requested an additional $130,000 for the 2022-2023 budget to go towards purchasing electric vehicles for use by county School Resource Officers (SRO).

In total, Quire says his department will need six vehicles. Three of the vehicles would replace the current fleet. The remaining three would be purchased in anticipation of hiring three additional SROs to meet new state requirements.

When Judge-Executive Huston Wells asked why the SRO fleet was getting new vehicles instead of deputies on the road, Quires clarified that this request would be an addition to the vehicles the county typically buys every year.  

“This year, if we budget the four road vehicles like normal we’ll be able to cover the road deputies with that,” Quires told the court over the phone. “This would be a separate project that will last the schools probably 10 years because they drive a lot fewer miles than road deputies.”

In addition to the longer service life, Quire said that the county would also save money when it comes to fuel and maintenance expenses. The average yearly expense is more than $6,000 for the three cars currently used by county SROs.

Fourth District Magistrate Scotty Tracy noted that based on the vehicle costs that Quire presented, the county would save around $200,000 over the course of a decade.

After the sheriff was finished with his presentation, the court agreed to add the funding request to an amendment for this year’s fiscal budget.

The court will vote on it at the next meeting, which is set for June 1.  

