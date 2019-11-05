The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two men after thousands of dollars in stolen property was recovered outside a business on Bald Knob Road on Monday, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
On Oct. 21, a cutting instrument was used to cut a hole in the exterior wall of Cottrell Farm Equipment on Shelbyville Road in Simpsonville. Twenty Stihl chainsaws, backpack blowers and weed trimmers were stolen, the release states.
An investigation led to the identification of three suspects: Keith Pardi, William Chad Aldridge and John Cox, all of Frankfort, according to the release.
Aldridge was already in custody when a warrant was issued charging him with second-degree burglary in connection with the Cottrell Farm Equipment break-in. Aldridge is also currently charged with failure to appear and theft and/or distribution of stolen bicycles ($500 or more, but under $10,000), unrelated to the Oct. 21 break-in, according to the jail website.
After the arrest warrants were issued, several search warrants were executed in relation to an ongoing investigation into a theft ring. After the execution of those warrants, the sheriff’s office received a tip that the stolen equipment had been dumped on Bald Knob Road, according to the press release.
Detectives located all of the stolen property on Bald Knob Road.
According to the release, the Simpsonville Police Department assisted, and the Kentucky State Police AFIS Division assisted in the fingerprint processing.
Those with information on the whereabouts of Cox or Pardi are asked to leave an anonymous tip at the "Text-A-Tip" line at 502-320-3306, message the sheriff’s office Facebook page or call dispatch at 502-875-8582.