The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with Sherrin Rosette Candle Company, has launched the "Share the Warmth Blanket Drive" in support of homeless Franklin County community members. 

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire, left, and Capt. Shane Weber display some of the items donated for the "Share the Warmth Blanket Drive" to help support Franklin County's homeless population. (Photo submitted)

The goal is to raise awareness, provide winter essentials and find ways to help provide food, shelter and more to the homeless this winter season. 

To donate, visit www.blanketdonation.org — a gofundme.com platform — or contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 502-875-8740.

