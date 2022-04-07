The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a positive Agreed-Upon Procedures (AUP) engagement for its 2020 fee account from Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office on Thursday.
According to a press release from the state auditor’s office, “county sheriffs and clerks that met certain criteria to apply for an AUP engagement in lieu of an audit of their fee account. The intent of the change, which became effective in July 2018, was to reduce audit costs for sheriffs and clerks that have a history of clean audits, while still maintaining an appropriate level of accountability.”
Kentucky state law states the state auditor must look at the sheriff’s fee accounts as well as its tax accounts. The purpose of the report is to present findings for any exceptions found during the AUP engagement. None were found in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office AUP.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said he is thankful for the team at the sheriff’s office and the work they do despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have a team behind me that shares the same vision for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, they know that I have high expectations and I am grateful for their hard work and dedication. The last couple of years have not been the easiest with COVID but we work together to make sure we are good stewards of your taxpayer money,” he said.
Previous sheriff Pat Melton, who lost to Quire in the 2018 primary, had a history of poor audits. Under his tenure, the sheriff’s office overspent its 2017 budget by $220,000 and was cited for noncompliance in handling taxes and oversight of his office’s finances. This included:
A lack of adequate controls and oversight for daily office procedures
A lack of adequate segregation of duties over daily accounting and reporting functions
The office’s tax settlement had inaccuracies in it that totaled more than $470,000.
Sheriff Quire said he felt he had, “steadied the ship since taking office and all our audits have been great with no findings. The audits before me were not favorable and I am pleased with the accomplishments that we have made.”
Under Quire’s supervision, the sheriff’s office received a clean tax settlement audit for April 2019 to May 2020. In March, the Franklin County Clerk’s Office also received a clean 2020 audit, with County Clerk Jeff Hancock saying, “It is important that there is always ethical transparency with public funds and taxpayer dollars and this should be expected from all elected officials.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.