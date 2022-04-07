Sheriff Quire

Sheriff Chris Quire (Photo Submitted)

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a positive Agreed-Upon Procedures (AUP) engagement for its 2020 fee account from Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office on Thursday.

According to a press release from the state auditor’s office, “county sheriffs and clerks that met certain criteria to apply for an AUP engagement in lieu of an audit of their fee account. The intent of the change, which became effective in July 2018, was to reduce audit costs for sheriffs and clerks that have a history of clean audits, while still maintaining an appropriate level of accountability.”

Kentucky state law states the state auditor must look at the sheriff’s fee accounts as well as its tax accounts. The purpose of the report is to present findings for any exceptions found during the AUP engagement. None were found in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office AUP. 

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said he is thankful for the team at the sheriff’s office and the work they do despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“I have a team behind me that shares the same vision for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, they know that I have high expectations and I am grateful for their hard work and dedication. The last couple of years have not been the easiest with COVID but we work together to make sure we are good stewards of your taxpayer money,” he said. 

Previous sheriff Pat Melton, who lost to Quire in the 2018 primary, had a history of poor audits. Under his tenure, the sheriff’s office overspent its 2017 budget by $220,000 and was cited for noncompliance in handling taxes and oversight of his office’s finances. This included: 

  • A lack of adequate controls and oversight for daily office procedures

  • A lack of adequate segregation of duties over daily accounting and reporting functions

  • The office’s tax settlement had inaccuracies in it that totaled more than $470,000.

Sheriff Quire said he felt he had, “steadied the ship since taking office and all our audits have been great with no findings. The audits before me were not favorable and I am pleased with the accomplishments that we have made.”

Under Quire’s supervision, the sheriff’s office received a clean tax settlement audit for April 2019 to May 2020. In March, the Franklin County Clerk’s Office also received a clean 2020 audit, with County Clerk Jeff Hancock saying, “It is important that there is always ethical transparency with public funds and taxpayer dollars and this should be expected from all elected officials.”

