The Franklin County Sheriff's Office will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in and around Franklin County.

These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection, sobriety, insurance and registration violations.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription