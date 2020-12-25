Shooting on the Frankfort-based film from local screenwriter and director Chris Easterly officially began this month.
Easterly and his crew shot three scenes on Dec. 13 to kick off production aimed at bringing what’s been a long-brewing idea to the silver screen.
The film shares a name with a well-known Frankfort and Franklin County road: “Devil’s Hollow.”
Easterly described it as a story about family and redemption with some aspects of thriller films and Southern Gothic tales thrown in as well.
“Hopefully anybody can relate to what the characters are going through,” Easterly said. “It's kind of a father-daughter story about a guy who's had a troubled past. He was in prison for 10 years and now he's trying to find redemption. So I think people will respond to that kind of story.”
The idea for the film began at a moment of transition in Easterly’s life. Easterly has a long Hollywood history.
Once a TV and film writer in Los Angeles, who found success writing for two major network shows for a season each, Easterly decided to relocate from the home he’d made on the West coast for 15 years to Frankfort — his first home.
So he set out to write a movie that could be shot here.
The script includes scenes at a friend’s farm in the county, downtown’s Brick Alley bar, a local church, one of Frankfort’s several bridges and a nearby distillery, per Easterly.
The shooting on Sunday, a full 12-hour day, was for three separate scenes. Those scenes will comprise a “proof of concept,” per Easterly, meaning that he’ll show them to potential investors in hopes of gaining funding for the production of the film. Currently, Easterly has set up a crowdfunding campaign on the website Indiegogo.
Though the scenes shot last Sunday could make it into the final cut of the film, Easterly said he plans to do the bulk of shooting next spring or summer.
When Easterly was trying to sell his film in Los Angeles, he had hired a casting director; here, though, he was able to network his way to a cast with some recognizable faces.
The biggest name tied to the project is set to play its villain: David Dwyer. Dwyer is known in film for roles in “October Sky,” “Remember the Titans” and more recently the bestselling memoir turned Netflix film “Hillbilly Elegy.” He also shows up in Netflix’s star-studded show “The Highwaymen,” as well as the popular “Stranger Things.”
Shuler Hensley, who won a Tony award for best actor in a musical in 2002’s “Oklahoma!” is also slated to play a role.
Frankfort local, and longtime friend of Easterly’s, J.C. Karsner will portray the protagonist. Easterly said the film follows Karsner’s struggles with being under house arrest while trying to save his daughter from danger.
As for funding, Easterly said he plans to raise around $50,000 for “Devil’s Hollow.”
“The more the better, but I created a budget where we can do it for about $50,000,” he said. “So, you know, if you had a $1 million, that would be awesome. But we don't need $1 million to make it. And I'm not paying myself, but I do want to pay all the actors and the cinematographer and the crew and really respect everybody who helps on it.”
One desire he has for the film is for it to portray southerners in a realistic light — something that he says often gets lost in the shuffle of Hollywood panache and stereotype-driven narratives.
The specifically Kentucky aspects of the film may be a selling point to investors, Easterly said.
“It’s a Kentucky story,” Easterly said. “You know, so people around here in the south, are kind of passionate about telling a story about Kentuckians that represent southerners in a realistic light, you know, because there's a lot of movies about, like the opioid epidemic and rednecks — that kind of stuff.
Easterly said he hopes to sell the film to a streaming service where it might get some play in an industry dominated more and more by the online platforms.
“With all the streaming services people are hungry for content,” Easterly said. “So there's more of a chance of getting your movie out there today than there was even five years ago.”
The crowdfunding campaign calls for an extra $30,000. Contributions can be made at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/devil-s-hollow-feature-film#/ .
