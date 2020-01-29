Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky's first lady, along with Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) staff and Kroger, kicked off this year’s Shop and Share drive to benefit survivors of domestic violence at the Kroger grocery store on U.S. 127 in Frankfort on Tuesday.
This weekend, every Kroger, Food City and Super Dollar Store across the state along with a few IGA and Save-A-Lot locations will participate in the annual drive for supplies at Kentucky’s domestic violence shelters.
KCADV will provide a list of items needed at most shelters in each store. Shoppers can drop items off, such as food, clothing, personal care items and baby care products, at participating Shop and Share locations this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Former First Lady Jane Beshear began the Shop and Share event with KCADV 11 years ago.
Since then, $4.5 million in goods have been donated to KCADV’s 15 domestic violence programs.
First Lady Britainy Beshear and the governor said they are looking forward to continuing the program the governor’s mother helped create.
“My goal as first lady is to improve the lives of families and children across Kentucky,” Britainy Beshear said. “Domestic violence is a serious problem in our commonwealth, and my hope is that strengthening the efforts of KCADV will help to end the cycle of violence. Shop & Share is an easy, accessible way for Kentuckians to come together and help domestic violence survivors.”
The governoer echoed his wife’s sentiments.
“Britainy has the heart and drive to protect Kentucky’s most vulnerable families, and Shop and Share does just that – it provides opportunities and resources for survivors of domestic violence who desperately need them,” he said. “It’s incredible to witness the program my mother, First Lady Jane Beshear, created carry on in the capable and compassionate hands of my wife.”
KCADV CEO Angela Yanelli said in the 2019 fiscal year, KCADV’s 15 domestic violence programs served more than 26,000 men, women and children in shelter and non-residential programs.
“The people we serve come to us seeking safety and supportive services, often leaving their homes with nothing more than the clothes on their backs,” Yanelli said. “Our programs not only provide survivors of domestic and dating violence with lifesaving intervention services but also assist with caring for their basic needs such as food, clothing, personal care items and baby care products. Shop and Share is one way, in one day, the whole community can help lessen the trauma survivors and their families experience by showing that we care.”
Domestic violence survivors who need help can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or the KCADV main line at 502-209-5382. They can also visit the KCADV Where to Get Help webpage for a list of shelters across Kentucky and their direct contact information.
For more information about KCADV and Shop and Share’s history, visit https://kcadv.org/.
