Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Shop & Share announcement Monday at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. Behind him, from left, are Angela Yannelli, CEO KCADV, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Jessica Sharp of Kroger. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Spending a Saturday morning in a grocery store is one of those errands that some people dread, some people enjoy, but something everyone can agree on? There is no busier time to shop.
Now think about how many people you see in your grocery store on an average Saturday morning. And then realize that in Kentucky, one out of every two women and one out of every three men in that crowd will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetimes, and many will seek the assistance of domestic violence shelters if they manage to escape their abusive situation.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Kroger stores across the state, along with select Save a Lots, Food City stores, and IGAs will participate in the Shop & Share event, a joint project hosted by the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) and First Lady Britainy Beshear.
“As First Lady, and as a mom to two great children, one of my primary goals is to make our commonwealth a safe place for all of our families,” Beshear said at a Monday morning kick-off at Franklin Square Kroger. “To do that, we must take steps to not only fight against domestic violence, but to also support survivors and their families.
“Survivors of domestic violence show us the true meaning of strength and bravery on a daily basis. Their journey is never an easy one, but thankfully there are resources like those made available through the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence.”
In the 14 years since it was started by former First Lady Jane Beshear, the Shop & Share event has generated over $5 million in donations for domestic violence shelters and aid programs around the state.
KCADV CEO Angela Yannelli detailed the work that her organization does in supporting individual shelters across the state.
“What started as a small opportunity for Kentuckians to support domestic violence shelters has become a movement of generosity that dedicated volunteers and shoppers look forward to every single year. We nurture and we mobilize our commonwealth’s 15 domestic violence shelters that service all 120 counties in Kentucky,” she noted.
“Our programs provide shelter and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence and their children every single day of the year, and even during the pandemic they never closed their doors for one single day.”
These services include both temporary and longer-term shelter, food, clothing, legal aid and advocacy, connection with health services, counseling and housing assistance.
“But until we as a community and as a state make domestic violence a priority by developing policies, practices, and prevention efforts that are directed at stopping this violence before it happens, we will continue to need our shelters. And our shelters will continue to need our communities. This is why Shop & Share is so important,” Yannelli explained.
“This allows shelters to provide residents three meals a day, 24-7 access to personal care, food and other essential daily living items while they are in the shelter and also provides an opportunity for outreach offices in outlying counties to provide food care packages to survivors and their children who face food insecurity and have limited access to resources.”
Gov. Andy Beshear spoke briefly as well, lauding the efforts of shelters and their workers and volunteers, saying, “Everything we have done in this state are just steps; steps that we could not have made the progress we have seen without KCADV. If you think about a person who’s not safe in their community because they’re not safe in their home, where they find safety is in our domestic violence shelters. Oftentimes having to leave in an emergency moment with literally the clothes on their backs, and likely with their kids.
“What Shop & Share does is ensure that they don’t have to worry,” Beshear continued. “And thanks to the generosity of folks who will be shopping at Kroger this Saturday, and have shopped throughout the past, we make sure that all of those other needs — toiletries, any other needs — are met. And instead of worrying about those things, they can begin their process towards healing and towards safety.”
