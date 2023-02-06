Spending a Saturday morning in a grocery store is one of those errands that some people dread, some people enjoy, but something everyone can agree on? There is no busier time to shop.

Now think about how many people you see in your grocery store on an average Saturday morning. And then realize that in Kentucky, one out of every two women and one out of every three men in that crowd will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetimes, and many will seek the assistance of domestic violence shelters if they manage to escape their abusive situation.

Britainy Beshear @ Kroger

First Lady Britainy Beshear speaks at the Shop & Share kickoff announcement at Franklin Square Kroger Monday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Greenhouse17 Shop & Share List

Requested items from Greenhouse 17, one of the domestic violence shelters benefiting from this weekend's Shop & Share event. (Courtesy of KCADV)
Andy B. @ Kroger

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Shop & Share announcement Monday at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. Behind him, from left, are Angela Yannelli, CEO KCADV, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Jessica Sharp of Kroger. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

