Franklin County Farmers Market shoppers showed off their Derby hats Saturday for a chance to win a $25 gift card to the market.

Pictures were taken of the contestants wearing their Derby hats, then uploaded to the market's Facebook page, where fans voted for their favorite hat.

Lavone Rose got the most votes for her yellow hat adorned with purple and pink flowers and yellow feathers. 

The gift card was donated by Friends of the Market.

