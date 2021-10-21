The State Journal reached out to all five Frankfort city commissioners and all seven Franklin County Magistrates on the topic of a city-county merger. Answers included official responses that were supportive of, against, interested in, and doubtful of a potential merger. Several officials mentioned the idea of merging some services instead of merging governments, and many noted that they believed popular opinion had shifted since a merger was voted down in a 3-1 margin in 2004.
The following questions were posed to elected officials. All except Magistrate Marti Booth and City Commissioner Kyle Thompson responded.
• Do you think the city and county should merge in the next 5 years? If not, what about 10 years? Why or why not? If so, what would your timeline look like ideally?
• Are you in favor of the city and county taking any steps toward a merger in the next year? Why or why not?
• Do you think there is currently enough popular support for a city-county merger?
Below are their answers to the questions, presented in reverse alphabetical order, alternating between city and county. All city commissioners and magistrates, with the exception of Magistrate Marti Booth and Commissioner Kyle Thompson, responded.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson
This question is not about merger so much as how we share services between City and County for the benefit all the citizens of our community. Examples where the City and County are already collaborating include Emergency Management Services, a Recycling Task Force, and Economic Development through KCDC. Another example is parks, which helps improve the quality of life for everyone in the community.Over the next 5 years, I envision that we will continue to improve our collaboration on our mutual interests and shared goals. Some of these collaborations are decades long, some are just beginning. Conversations about working together must be ongoing and any exploration of merger must be a mutual discussion about what the opportunities are for our community. The focus should always be on improving services, quality of life,and governmental productivity (by doing more with less).
I believe any action in the next year is premature, particularly since we are still working through the effects of the global pandemic. Besides, the City and County are already working together on some areas of mutual interest and all conversations about working together are positive for the community. Identifying areas where we can share services is an effective way to begin these conversations.
A referendum on merger has twice not been supported by a majority of our citizens, but I have heard from many residents who do support the idea. So, it is difficult to say. I can say for certain that elected officials need to listen carefully to our constituents at this critical moment as we work together to make the community better for all. I believe conversations about sharing services between the two governments is a great starting point and will allow us to see what works and what does not.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells
As I stated in our joint meeting with the City Commission, I do support the idea of one government. However, this should be a community driven process. Together, we should decide when the timing is right. I am willing to be supportive of the process and discussions, but ultimately the decision about the timing should be driven by the citizens of Franklin County.
I think that timeline is way too ambitious. This should be a deliberative process that will take some time to get right, I don’t think that it should be rushed. In the meantime, I think we should continue to have discussions about the city and county planning and zoning being located in the same building which would benefit businesses and citizens. I also believe that our two park systems should, at the very least, be working closely together to benefit our community.
Yes, I am hearing a lot of discussion about the advantages of having one government. Citizens are saying there would be savings by eliminating duplication of services; as well as, attracting new businesses and helping our community grow.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge
- I believe there are positives and possibly negatives to merging our city and county governments; however, if we could find a way that would offer greater services, keep taxes the same or lower, and provide a more sustainable, effective and efficient Frankfort/Franklin county as a whole, I am all for it. Is that merging Frankfort and Franklin County? Well, I’m not so sure of that at this time given our communication and leadership.
- When a merger becomes more about who will have the POWER, mayor or the judge, we are doing it with the wrong mindset. When our thought process can be more of what Frankfort and Franklin County will gain from such a partnership, then and only then, we are able to make equitable decisions that will support the value and sustainability of the quality of life our residents deserve.
- So is Frankfort/Franklin County ready to merge anytime soon? I would have to say no. Could we gain from partnerships that would benefit a broader scope and larger fund system? Yes indeed. We have to get beyond patting ourselves on the back, wanting our names on buildings and parks, and the need for POWER. We owe our residents and communities the best living, working, and active community the county and city can offer. We cannot keep letting power get in our way for a brighter and stronger community. MERGE: Mission to Elevate Resources for the Greater Good of Everyone.
Magistrate Scotty Tracy
No, this issue has been voted on and voted down by the voters of Frankfort/Franklin County a number of times already and local governments can’t financially support it.
Personally, I do not support it. Again, this is an issue that the voters of Frankfort/Franklin County would decide.
No, I do not.
Commissioner Leesa Unger
A merger was last voted on in 2004, when I was a senior in high school. Now, as one of your city commissioners I can say that a merger then might have helped us better prepare for the economic issues we are facing today. One unified voice and government could benefit our citizens, reduce costs and help us provide even better services.
The mention of a merger has always been divisive and taboo when it should actually be a positive conversation about bettering Frankfort and Franklin County. I am not opposed to having the conversation for my community. I can't tell you when a merger should take place because part of me feels like it should've happened yesterday. Are we in a place now that there is enough support for a city-county merger? Before I can answer that, I would need to hear from more of you that are reading this.
The Frankfort Board of Commissioners (BOC) held a strategic planning retreat in September and while we are still trying to narrow down our priorities, I believe our BOC has a new energy, fresh ideas and a focus on economic development, equity/diversity/inclusion, sustainability and enhancing our citizens' quality of life and what I don't want is for the merger conversation to get us sidetracked. I will say though that if our citizens want to merge, then this BoC would be able to handle the work that it would take to get it done.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian
The ballyhoo of city-county consolidation has returned, brought about recently when two officeholders voiced support for it. To be clear, this is a decision that rests squarely in the hands of the people, and Franklin County has spoken on it twice — with a 2-1 margin in 1988 and a 3-1 margin in 2004 both against. Stripping the positioning and emotion away, two chief promises are commonly at the forefront of this discussion — cost savings through merged services and enhanced efficiencies through service integration. While worthy and responsible objectives, study after study of consolidated governments have confirmed just the opposite:
not only are start up expenses for the new governmental entity more costly than the existing governments, but they continue for indeterminate timeframes;
increased spending is required to harmonize pay scales, bringing lower salaried employees’ wages in line with those who are more highly compensated for performing the same duties, which continue as ongoing and increased expenses for the duration of employment;
as salaries increase, pension obligations also increase exponentially, and, depending on the terms of the retirement plan, can include defined benefit options that earn interest on the accumulated account balance and provide a monthly benefit to the member until death, and these legacy costs are assumed immediately by the new governmental entity;
and those being served by the unified governmental entity have the expectation for commensurate service levels for all citizens, regardless of location.
In the reality versus theory arena, the rubber meets the road with more per capita spending instead of less and no guarantee of either improved or additional services that benefit those with an expectation for them. Such realities demonstrate that city-county consolidation may not be the model for Franklin County’s future.
Commissioner Kelly May
I’m in favor in maximizing our communities resources and government partnerships as often as possible and will always be open to considering the most efficient path to achieving those goals. I would support merger, regardless of “when” so long as the “how” is systematically laid out to allow for the most productive, ethical, efficient and economically viable transition.
I’m open to discussing the necessary steps required to merge the city and county governments in the next year. It’s been a conversation for decades, much has changed in that time. I think it benefits us all to continue to explore all opportunities that contribute to greater quality of life for all of our citizens.
I can feel our communities desires to “put the pieces in place.” We know we have all the necessary components of a world class city, as our tourism market continues to grow, some level of partnership between both governments will be necessary to maximize the revenue we could be generating to the bottom line. I believe our citizens would support any plan that is thought out, explained and financially beneficial to all.
Magistrate Lambert Moore
No, I do not think the City and County should merge in the next five years or the next 10 years. Merger would mean rural residents would pay more in taxes and get less in service. In other communities such as Lexington, rural residents pay more for trash pickup according to where they live. They actually have three tiers of pay for trash pickup. And I don’t have a timeline for merger.
No, I am not in favor of the City and County wasting time and money studying merger, because we have been down that road before and the people have spoken loud and clear and around 80 percent voted "no" to merger.
I do not think there is enough popular support for City, County merger. There’s just several highly visible public officials that are in favor of it, so it might look popular but it isn’t. If City officials are so in favor of merger, all they have to do is give up the city's Charter and we’ll only have one official local government in Franklin County.
Magistrate Michael Mueller
For decades we have all heard the word “merger.” As recently as 1998 and 2004 the thought of merger was voted down. Has there ever been a professional third party look at Frankfort and Franklin County to weigh the risks and benefits of a united government? What do the details of this transition look like for our workforces, schools, businesses, parks, emergency services, economy, etc? Regardless of what we do, we need to do what is best for our community. Without having hard facts of what this looks like, it is impossible to say we should or shouldn’t in the next five to 10 years or any amount of set time. Only with these answers and these details, can we move forward with informed decisions.
I would support the exploratory study of what this looks like to see how it would shape our community’s future. However, for years we have also discussed river front and economic development, parks plans, and much more. Both governments have momentum to do some really great things for our community. Timing is everything in life and all positive energy needs to be focused on how can we make our community grow and how can we make economic development happen. It is important to capitalize on this momentum now.
Again, a survey would be helpful for community input. From my perspective, I would say it is probably 50/50 at this time and having real data and information would help our citizens to make informed decisions as well. At the end of the day this conversation isn’t for our elected officials, it is for our citizens. Elected officials work for the citizens of our community. If our citizens feel “merger” is best for our community, put it on the ballot to be once again voted on during the next election. No one has a crystal ball to tell what will happen in the future but I know for certain that it’s time to focus on our future and make Frankfort the community it deserves to be.
Magistrate J.W. Blackburn
No, the research that was gathered from the last time that this was taken to the citizens for a vote showed a disparity between the true cost and the intended benefits.
We do have services that have been coordinated between the two governments that improve health and safety while improving fiscal responsibility. There are still areas where costs for materials and services could be helped by economies of scale that the governing bodies are already looking into, but a true merger would not be administratively or fiscally prudent.
In Franklin County we are blessed to have a truly intelligent and informed citizenry. When the merger was first put to a vote it was voted down. The second vote failed by an even larger margin. The citizens of Franklin County cast informed votes on this issue and I feel that if it came before them again we would see the same outcome.
