The sidewalk in front of the McClure Building will be closed until further notice. In a press release, the city said it is installing shoring under the sidewalk to enhance its structural capacity. 

Local landmark beautifies downtown

While a portion of the sidewalk will be closed, the McClure Building, located at the corner of West Main Street and St. Clair Mall, will remain open, and paths to the entrances will be maintained. 

“There is no threat to the structural stability of the building. Pedestrians should use the brick sidewalk to bypass the closure on the St. Clair Street side of the building, and should cross Main Street and utilize the sidewalk on the south side of West Main Street," the city said in a press release.

The city said it will release updates when construction is finished and the sidewalk is open. Questions may be directed to Frankfort Public Works Director Katie Beard at 502-875-8500.

