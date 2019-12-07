Greetings, friends!
It’s me again, Sig Luscher from your local watering hole on Mero Street. in downtown Frankfort. As our first full year brewing beer since 1890 we are preparing a celebration worthy of such an event at our humble brewery.
We will be celebrating New Year’s Eve and our first year back in Frankfort with a Bootleggers’ Ball. In addition to our regular food, beer and bourbon offerings we will have some special offerings to make the event one not to miss.
Firstly, a whole hog is to be roasted on site. Warm up by a fire with a proper beer and your choice of pork and the fixings.
Next, masters of merriment, Quantum Mechanics, will be providing music to help us ring in the New Year and our second year back in the brewing game. Some may have been in attendance last time they performed for us on Thanksgiving Eve. Regardless, you don’t want to miss them for this special show.
And if that weren’t enough we have a special brew that will only be available at this event. We will be tapping the one and only keg of Bourbon Barrel-Aged Sig ’66 Amber Lager. While we did share for this brew a few months back we left some in the barrel and let it age for even longer, making this version boozier and more complex.
There will be no cover to join the party. Packages will be available for your slice of the pig and a toast with the Aged Sig ‘66.
We hope you and yours come out and celebrate with us. Our first year was a smashing success and we expect even better things for 2020! So let’s raise a glass, reflect on last year’s successes and toast to more in 2020, together.
Also, a reminder that our new seasonal offerings will be coming soon. We will be serving a Winter Warmer and a Weissenbock, or wheat beer, throughout the winter. So, no matter the date, come by, warm up with a cold beer and don’t forget to say hi to your favorite brewer!
In the meantime you can visit sigluscherbrewery.com, subscribe to our SigSays newsletter or follow me on Twitter (@sigluscher). If you’re a local who’d like more information on the weekly goings-on at the taproom, subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Roundabout — named after the Frankfort newspaper from a bygone era. Prost!