frankfort-regional.png

Frankfort Regional Medical Center has announced Dr. David Sihau has returned to the Frankfort area and joined Bluegrass Cardiology Consultants at 279 King’s Daughters Drive, Suite 204.

“We are excited that Dr. Sihau is returning to the medical staff at Frankfort Regional,” said Reed Hammond, the hospital’s chief executive officer. “The addition of Dr. Sihau to our cardiovascular staff allows us to continue the expansion of heart care available to the residents in the Frankfort and surrounding areas.”

Sihau earned his medical degree at the University of Connecticut. He also completed his residency and fellowship in cardiology with the United States Air Force at the Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center in Lackland, Texas.

Sihau is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is an active member of the American College of Cardiology. He has more than 29 years practicing cardiology and specializes in cardiac disease management.

Physicians from UK HealthCare’s Gill Heart & Vascular Institute provide 24/7 coverage for cardiac emergencies at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. They also provide services for outpatient and inpatient general cardiology; cardiac catheterization and angioplasty; outpatient electrophysiology, adult congenital heart disease, and structural heart consultations; and patient education and training.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription