Silo Ridge Makers Market held their first open studio event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

"It's really nice," Emelie Weber, owner of the market said about being able to host Saturday's Art Demo Day at the market on St. Clair.

Weber said the market has been open since the end of May when retailers were allowed to reopen.

Several artists participated in the event. 

Tricia Crowe, of Crowe's Nest Creations, demonstrated lampworking, where she uses a torch to melt glass and form beads with tools and hand movements.

Weber, of Lunadendron, demonstrated shibori indigo dyeing. Attendees learned about bind-and-resist dye techniques and the process behind indigo vat dyeing.

Tracy Averill and Ralph LeCompte, of Silo Ridge KY, hosted a make-and-take cutting board workshop. Participants picked their materials, laid a pattern, then glued and clamped their cutting boards. Averill and LeCompte took the boards back to their shop where they finished them.

Iris Gerits, of Popsky Art, was also set up with an easel and canvas for live painting.

"It feels good to get out and show people what we do," Crowe said as she worked on her art behind a plexiglass shield that she not only set up to meet social distance guidelines, but for safety purposes. She uses a torch to create her art. 

Gertis said during the pandemic she was able to really focus on her art.

"There was nothing else to do," she said as she worked on an acrylic painting of a teddy bear.

Gertis was glad to be out of the house and able to talk to others about her art.

"I'm happy to see people out and about," she said.

