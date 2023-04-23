Last fall, Rick Woods, 63 years old and disabled, was going through difficult times when he reached out to Simon House for help.
"I was having a hard time finding a place and was going to be on the street," he said.
Simon House case workers got busy placing him in an emergency shelter at a local hotel and with helping him obtain food stamps and other things he needed.
He is now a resident at the Simon House 24-hour shelter at 231 E. Main St. with hopes to transfer into his own housing soon.
"Simon House was a godsend to me," Woods said. "There are so many of us who probably would still be on the streets and hopeless if it wasn’t for Simon House. Now, they’re helping to get each individual a place so they can be on their own again."
Mark Johnson, interim director of Simon House, is currently operating two locations — the family shelter at 208 W. Campbell St., and the day center and 24-hour shelter at 231 E. Main St.
The family shelter has a capacity of 16 total people, which includes adults and children. There are seven units.
"It used to be for just for women and children, but now its inclusive of whatever the family looks like," Johnson said. "We do have men with families there."
Also at the family shelter is a case manager that works to help the families get established in their own homes.
The shelter at 231 E. Main St. first operated as an administration building when Simon House started occupying the building in March 2021. The organization is leasing the building from the county. In April 2022, the day shelter opened and in December 2022 the 24-hour shelter opened.
The day center operates from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. seven days a week. During inclement weather, Johnson said it stays open overnight for those who need it. People utilizing the day center receive two meals a day. If they leave at 4:30 p.m., they get a meal to take with them.
"They can eat, watch TV, nap, socialize and play games," Johnson said.
There is also a part-time case manager who assists those at the day center with emergency food, housing, clothing, referral to treatment centers — whatever they may need. There are also showers available at the shelter.
There are 16 beds available in the 24-hour shelter section of the East Main Street building. They are available to both men and women.
"We try to make it as even as possible," Johnson said. There is a wall that partitions the women from the men.
People using the overnight shelter have access to everything available at the day center. Although not forced, everyone at the 24-hour shelter and day center are encouraged to utilize a case manager to assist them with getting back on their feet.
Johnson said both the family and 24-hour shelters have been at capacity for awhile. There is a waiting list for both. The majority of those at the shelter are from Franklin County.
"Yes, Frankfort does have a homeless problem," he said. "Many of the problems we see are substance abuse and mental health problems."
Along with the family and adult shelters, Simon House also operates a 24-hour help line. Over the phone, case managers will work with individuals to assist them with their needs.
This past March, Johnson said through their community service programs they assisted 23 families, 55 individuals with food, clothing and personal hygiene packs and they received 567 phone calls on the 24/7 hotline. They also distributed 68 food boxes through Resource Office for Social Ministries (ROSM) and the Emergency Food Pantry, and they distributed 24 emergency food boxes from the food pantry at the East Main Street shelter.
When Simon House gets an abundance of donations, they will have a giveaway event that is open to the community center.
Johnson said the main goal of Simon House is to "nurture and empower families, and to protect children."
"We also want to help individuals thrive and be self-sustaining," Johnson said. "We want them to get to a point where they have their own house or apartment, and have jobs that they can continue.
"We want to help get them on their feet, and we want to prevent them from being homeless. We can help with getting referrals to get their bills paid and counseling if needed."
Johnson said those utilizing the 24-hour shelter and family shelter can stay for three or four months or longer as long as they're making steps to improving their situation.
"We have several people who are getting close to transitioning out — all due to the work of our wonderful case managers," Johnson said. "That’s key to us moving forward. It’s not just people sitting around here and taking up space."
Johnson encourages people from the community to visit Simon House and learn more about what they're doing.
"It’s a real need, even in small Franklin County," he said. "People would be amazed at the issues some people are facing. What may be easy for one family, is not for another family.
"Some people say, 'Why don’t they just pull themselves up by their boot straps?' Some straps break and some people don’t even have boots."
Simon House is always in need of donations and volunteers. Some donations needed include men, women and children clothing, food, diapers and monetary donations. Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday at 231 E. Main St. Johnson recommends calling first to let them know what you will be donating.
For Mother's Day, Simon House is offering a special fundraiser. Those interested can make donations in honor or memory of their mother or another significant person in their life.
“Your gift will help other mothers in our community who are struggling to care for their children," according to a press release.
Simon House will mail a special Mother’s Day card to the person you are honoring. For memorial gifts, a card will be sent to an individual you designate, if you wish. Further, the names of all of those honored or remembered will be listed in The State Journal on Saturday, May 13, and they will be listed on Simon House’s website, www.simonhouseky.org.
For information on how to donate, call 502-223-2138.
