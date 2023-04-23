Last fall, Rick Woods, 63 years old and disabled, was going through difficult times when he reached out to Simon House for help. 

"I was having a hard time finding a place and was going to be on the street," he said.

042623_SimonHouse_hb_web-1.jpg

Mark Johnson, interim director of Simon House, and shelter resident Rick Woods pose for a picture at the shelter. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
042623_SimonHouse_hb_web-4.jpg

A food pantry for clients and residents is available at Simon House. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
042623_SimonHouse_hb_web-8.jpg

Sixteen beds are available at the Simon House 24-hour shelter. The beds are available for both men and women. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
042623_SimonHouse_hb_web-7.jpg

A common area with furniture, computers and a TV is available at the Simon House day center. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

