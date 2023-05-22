042623_SimonHouse_hb_web-9.jpg

The Simon House day center and 24-hour shelter is located at 231 E. Main St. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

On Monday morning, it was announced that the Simon House, a shelter located on East Main Street and Glenns Creek Road in the former home of the Franklin County Health Department and Sheriff’s Office, would close effective that afternoon.

Text on Simon House Closure

A screenshot of the group text Simon House employees received Sunday prior to being notified of service cessations due to funding shortfalls. (Submitted to State Journal)

In a statement from the agency released to the media, “Simon House Inc. is closing its Day Center and its 24-hour shelter at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023. Hopefully, this is a temporary closing due to lack of funding for staff. The Campbell Street Shelter and Community Program will continue.

042623_SimonHouse_hb_web-2.jpg

Rick Woods, a Simon House resident, folds and sorts clothes donations that will be available to those at the shelter. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription