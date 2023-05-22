On Monday morning, it was announced that the Simon House, a shelter located on East Main Street and Glenns Creek Road in the former home of the Franklin County Health Department and Sheriff’s Office, would close effective that afternoon.
In a statement from the agency released to the media, “Simon House Inc. is closing its Day Center and its 24-hour shelter at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023. Hopefully, this is a temporary closing due to lack of funding for staff. The Campbell Street Shelter and Community Program will continue.
“We are deeply grateful for the support of the community as we fulfill our mission to shelter those who desperately need a place to stay.”
Residents and staff of Simon House reached out to The State Journal early Monday morning after the announcement was made public.
“It’s confusing. The people who are here, everything they have achieved is going to be taken away from them," resident and volunteer John Redmond said.
Executive staff were notified of the impending closures on Saturday following a strategic plan meeting, with staff notified Sunday and residents notified on Monday morning.
Connie Tyson, who also utilized Simon House’s services before joining the staff, told us that “90% of the people here don’t have a place to go.”
City and county governments released a joint statement Monday afternoon reading:
“The City of Frankfort and Franklin County were made aware of the financial struggles of the Simon House late Friday afternoon via a request to each agency for immediate funding to meet administrative costs, 24 hours before the board made the decision to close the shelter. The city and county have been financial supporters of the Simon House’s emergency shelter project since its inception in 2020 and regret that this decision had to be made.”
The statement goes on to detail the recent financial contributions of each agency in the last three years, including:
$161,047 from the county for initial renovations on the facility at 231 E. Main St.
Lease of the building from the county.
$100,000 in fiscal year 2022 for renovations from the city.
$50,000 from the city in March 2023 to “keep the shelter operational until the end of the fiscal year.”
$22,500 from the county in fiscal year 2022 to help pay for emergency shelter operations.
$50,000 from the county in fiscal year 2023 for overnight shelter services.
“The City of Frankfort and Franklin County are committed to assisting all residents of our community. In light of this emergency shelter crisis, city police, emergency management and administrative staff are working with the Simon House to find alternate shelter for current Simon House residents and employment opportunities for staff.
“It is everyone’s hope that this is a temporary pause in services and the city and county are doing all they can to assist at this time," the statement adds.
Short-term residents of the emergency shelter program can apply for a spot in one of the 16 beds in the longer-term program, which allows those who have made a concerted effort to gain or maintain sobriety, employment, and help with tasks at the shelter up to 3½ months through a signed agreement.
“If we hadn’t come to the Simon House and had their support, who knows where any of us would be," explained resident and staffer Rick Woods.
Woods recently was able to put down a deposit and sign a lease on an apartment, as has Tyson.
“Now, with all this,” Woods said, “who knows what will happen?”
Another former resident now on staff, Denise Beckner, who is celebrating 11 months in recovery from methamphetamine addiction, said, “The importance of this place, to the people who come here and need it, might not be understood by everyone else. But to a lot of people — to me — it is a safe place. It is home.”
Shelter director Mark Johnson was emotional as he spoke about the shelter’s impending closure.
“Our board has basically been robbing Peter to pay Paul,” he explained. “And now there is nothing left.”
He also explained that they hope the shelter will be able to reopen “before it gets cold outside."
“We really hope this is just a temporary closure,” Johnson said. “This is the absolute last thing we ever want to see happen.”
He also said that they will be hosting a resource fair for staff on Wednesday to help them file for unemployment, apply for public assistance, as well as help with resumés and finding alternative employment.
“We are working as diligently as possible to get everything back up and running. There are too many people who depend on us, and we have to do right by them," Johnson noted.
