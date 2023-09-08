“The biggest crime in America is to be poor,” said Adam. “People treat you as less than human, if you are poor, if you are homeless.”
He is speaking from his own experience.
A year ago, after a divorce, Adam was hospitalized for two weeks for treatment for major depression, during which time he was not able to work. When he was discharged from the hospital, he lost his IT job and was eventually evicted from his apartment and became homeless.
“Homelessness and hopelessness,” he noted, “are just one letter apart."
He wears a United States Air Force cap and talks about his experiences during four years of military service. He receives medical care and some social services through the VA. He said it was difficult to adjust to being in the Air Force and he has learned that being homeless requires a similar adjustment.
“People think that when you are homeless you are at the bottom — at zero. But really at that point you are in a minus situation — you are less than zero, with no support and no food and major anxiety about your own safety and security.”
Adam stayed at the Simon House 24-hour shelter for several months, eventually getting a bed there. He recalls the first night in the shelter, being able to lie down and “to know I was safe.” He was grateful for the social workers who helped him right away in planning for his future housing and other needs.
He compares the shelter to the light on the Statue of Liberty and from his phone reads aloud the famous words at the base of the statue: “Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
Adam thinks Simon House and everyone who works at or contributes to the organization are shining light into the lives of people who are poor, homeless and at the lowest socio-economic levels.
When the shelter closed suddenly last May, Adam lost his housing and again faced the challenges of homelessness. He continued to work at his security job and slept in his car. After a few weeks he noticed that his feet were swollen and getting worse day by day.
When he eventually got medical help at the emergency room, he was told his feet were swollen because he was never lying down flat — he was sleeping in a sitting position in his car and standing when he worked. Through the VA he recently was able to lease an apartment, and he continues to work in security.
However, he seems more hopeful about his future because he has applied to Kentucky State University and plans to begin classes there in January. He is changing the focus of his employment — his goal is to become a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.
“So many good social workers in the VA and at Simon House have assisted me — now I want to help other people,” Adam stated.
