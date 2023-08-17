“The homeless population tends to fall through the cracks of the system. If we do not offer the resources to help these people, we cannot expect positive change in our community.”

These words from Franklin County Regional Jail Major Ashley King come from her experience working with homeless people who are being released from incarceration. She faces the problems resulting from homelessness “every day.”

