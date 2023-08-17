“The homeless population tends to fall through the cracks of the system. If we do not offer the resources to help these people, we cannot expect positive change in our community.”
These words from Franklin County Regional Jail Major Ashley King come from her experience working with homeless people who are being released from incarceration. She faces the problems resulting from homelessness “every day.”
During the eight years she has worked at FCRJ, Ashley has observed the impact that being homeless has on inmate recidivism in Frankfort and Franklin County.
In response, she has implemented a re-entry program to try to alleviate the large and far-reaching problem of people being released from incarceration with no place to go. She tries to find resources to assist them with housing, addiction care, child and family care, and employment.
“We cannot expect most individuals to be able to do this on their own,” she said, noting that some do not have family living close by, and that some have mental illnesses or substance abuse disorders.
Mental health needs also “fall through the cracks” of our systems, she added. “Often, mental illness and substance abuse disorder go hand-in-hand. Homelessness has a hand in each.”
Ashley’s view is supported by a large study, published in 2021, in which the prevalence of mental health disorders among homeless people in high income countries, including the U.S., was estimated to be more than 76%.
When she was a college student Ashley volunteered at Simon House.
“I loved their services and the programs they provided to their clients. I think it is super important to not only put homeless people in housing, but to give them the skills and resources they need to eventually gain housing of their own. Simon House helped with employment, parenting classes, GED courses and many other things,” she stated.
In her current position, Ashley has had “many individuals stay at the Simon House Shelter with their children, and they have gone on to gain employment, housing of their own and have become productive citizens. The Simon House Day Center is so important because they accept both male and female clients.”
However, the reality is that sometimes individuals do not have a place to go upon release. They may be banned from a shelter or there is a lack of bed space, but the fact is that sometimes there is no place at all for the individual to go.
