Cassie’s 5-year-old daughter pressed close to her mother, clinging to a toy horse.

“She isn’t used to people just sitting and talking, calmly, without a lot of shouting,” Cassie explained. “My girls have suffered so much from what they have lived through.”

Simon House

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription