Using his bandana, Rick wipes tears from his face as he talks about people who are homeless. He apologizes for “being emotional."

“I know how it is to be homeless, I know how it feels. And these homeless people you see — at bus stops or along the road — they are real people. They all have names.” 

Simon House

