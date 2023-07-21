Using his bandana, Rick wipes tears from his face as he talks about people who are homeless. He apologizes for “being emotional."
“I know how it is to be homeless, I know how it feels. And these homeless people you see — at bus stops or along the road — they are real people. They all have names.”
Rick, 63 years old, found himself suddenly homeless two years ago. He experienced a stroke in 2021 and “everything fell apart,” including his housing arrangements.
He was unable to work in construction or as a DJ or as an assistant to people with special needs or as a camp counselor or as a professional clown — the kinds of jobs he had always had — and could no longer support himself.
He came to Frankfort in the fall, applied for food stamps and finally got a bed in the Simon House 24-hour shelter in February. It was not long before he was hired by Simon House as a staff person.
He enjoys helping other people and especially enjoys the feeling of community at the shelter. Having an income made it possible for him to rent a small apartment close to the shelter — his first home in more than two years.
When the shelter recently closed, hopefully on a temporary basis, the people staying there quickly had to find other places to live. Several of them went back to an encampment under a nearby bridge.
“I worry about them,” he said. “It’s awful down there.”
He shows pictures of the camp which are on his phone. He’s right — it is awful down there.
Rick is anxious for the 24-hour shelter to reopen.
“This has changed my whole life. What this place has done for me it can do for other people,” he stated.
The community and love he felt at Simon House “made me think a lot about life.” He now attends a nearby church on most Sundays and continues to volunteer at the shelter, as well as at another non-profit agency in town.
“I need to be around people, I need to help.”
He grabs his cane and stands up.
“I’m going to go and check on those guys under the bridge,” he said. “I have some paper products and garbage bags for them. I like to check on them every few days — make sure they are OK.”
