Ann Crowe

Simon House will hold an online event, A Night in Margaritaville: the stay-at-home version at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

The event will feature an online silent auction, entertainment, special events and presentations about Simon House and the communities that Simon House serves. Sallye Hill Stumbo is serving as the honorary chair for the event.

All proceeds will benefit Simon House.

Items for the online silent auction will be available to view and to bid on for 10 days prior to the event. To learn more about the event or register visit http://bidpal.net/margaritaville

