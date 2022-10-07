On Friday, Oct. 14, from 7-11 p.m., Simon House will be hosting its annual event, A Night in Margaritaville, at the Frankfort Country Club, 101 Duntreath St. After hosting this event online for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will return to an in-person event this year.

The event will include a silent auction, great food, fun events, unbelievable jazz, entertainment and lots of information about Simon House and the communities that it serves. The honorary chairs for this year’s event are Dr. Will and Pam McKee.

margarittaville-invitation_orig.jpg

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription