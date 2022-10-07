On Friday, Oct. 14, from 7-11 p.m., Simon House will be hosting its annual event, A Night in Margaritaville, at the Frankfort Country Club, 101 Duntreath St. After hosting this event online for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will return to an in-person event this year.
The event will include a silent auction, great food, fun events, unbelievable jazz, entertainment and lots of information about Simon House and the communities that it serves. The honorary chairs for this year’s event are Dr. Will and Pam McKee.
Purchase tickets for the event, learn more about the event and register for the silent auction and view silent auction items at fundraiser.bid/simonhouse2022.
Bidding on the silent auction items began Friday at 5 p.m. There are many great items in the silent auction including themed gift baskets, tickets to area attractions, gift cards and collectables. All funds generated from the event will allow Simon House to help more members of area communities.
Simon House began serving local communities in 1985 by operating a shelter for homeless women and children. Simon House has grown since 1985 to help even more people and offer more services. Simon House continues to operate the Campbell Street shelter, which has seven units for homeless women and children.
In 2021, Simon House housed 46 clients at the Campbell Street shelter and sheltered 17 families at the shelter, including 29 children. Simon House assists families from the shelter to obtain permanent housing. Simon House also provides support to families as they stabilize in permanent housing.
Simon House case workers help the families connect with needed community resources, such as employment assistance, financial management and treatment services. The families served at the shelter receive below 30% of the median income for Franklin County, which is $17,420 for a mother and one child. Simon House serves families at the shelter from Franklin County and other counties in the region.
Simon House also serves extremely low income families and individuals through its community services program each year by providing needed supplies, such as baby items, food, clothing, cleaning items, hygiene products, furniture and school supplies. Simon House has served many people in Franklin County and surrounding counties by providing resources to prevent the trauma of homelessness.
As part of the community services program, Simon House offers clients case management services and referrals to local agencies. In 2021, Simon House assisted 640 clients through its community services program. These services and essential items often help prevent families from becoming homeless.
Simon House has recently extended its community services program by holding community outreach programs in Woodford County.
Simon House also has provided emergency housing for adult men and women. In 2021, Simon House housed at least 68 clients at a temporary shelter. Beginning in 2022, Simon House opened a cooling and heating day center shelter at 231 E. Main St.
In July 2022 alone, Simon House served 55 clients at the center. Simon House also has case workers available at the day center to help clients obtain necessary resources and services. The center provides a place of respite during extreme weather conditions.
The COVID-19 pandemic, the shortage of affordable housing and the recent increase in rental fees have highlighted the need in area communities for more services and emergency housing for the homeless and at-risk homeless communities. Simon House is currently working with the Franklin County Fiscal Court and the City of Frankfort to establish a permanent, 24-hour emergency shelter to provide housing for adult men and women.
The emergency shelter will help clients obtain and move into permanent housing and will help clients connect with necessary community resources and supportive agencies. Simon House’s goal is to help all Simon House clients find suitable housing and to provide the clients with necessary tools and skills so that they can continue to live independently and stay in their homes.
Simon House and other local agencies and organizations serving the homeless community are working together to most effectively meet the needs of the community and to avoid duplication of services.
The funds generated from A Night in Margaritaville will allow Simon House to help more people in area communities find housing, become independent, support their children, become sustainable and help clients find essential services and resources so that they can remain in their homes. Simon House needs the support of people, businesses and organizations in area communities to accomplish the above goals and help even more members in our local communities.
People can help Simon House by donating financially during this event or at any time through simonhouseky.org. Simon House also can use the skills of volunteers willing to help. People can contact Simon House at 502-223-2138 or go to simonhouseky.org to learn more about ways to support Simon House and about the programs and services offered by the organization.
