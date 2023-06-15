OPEN FORUM - 1
Katie Northern

Simon House will host a community-wide forum from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in the Community Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. The event is being held to "increase your knowledge of homelessness and gather with people from our community," according to a press release. 

For more information visit www.simonhouseky.org.

