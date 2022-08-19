On Friday, Oct. 14, Simon House will hold its annual event and fundraiser, A Night in Margaritaville, at 7 p.m. at the Frankfort Country Club. The event will feature a silent auction, entertainment, great food, activities and presentations about Simon House and the communities that the Simon House serves.

Dr. Will and Pam McKee will serve as honorary chairs for the event. All proceeds will benefit Simon House.

