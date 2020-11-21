The Singing Bridge has been closed to vehicular traffic because of a crash that occurred Saturday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office.

Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey, with the Frankfort Police Department, said that a single vehicle accident occurred on the bridge Saturday. There were no injuries.

Motorists must utilize the Capital Avenue Bridge to cross the river. The structure will remain closed until a load rating analysis can be performed by KYTC engineers.

Aubrey said the bridge could possibly be closed until Monday. 

Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

