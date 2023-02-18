The Singing Bridge is getting inspected.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the work on the bridge, which carries U.S. 60 over the Kentucky River in downtown Frankfort, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Since there will be no lane or sidewalk closures, traffic is not expected to be impacted. Citizens should expect to see rigging attached to the bridge, workers on the sidewalks and a safety boat on the river.

Singing Bridge old photo

A rendering of the Singing Bridge from 1910 (courtesy of John Carlton).

