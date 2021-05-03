The wait is over.

For the first time this year, the Singing Bridge in downtown Frankfort is open to vehicular traffic.

Repair and reinforcement work have been completed ahead of schedule, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office.

The downtown bridge, which carries Bridge Street over the Kentucky River and connects with St. Clair Street, was closed to traffic in late 2020 after it was struck by a vehicle. Contractors fixed both a truss of the bridge and a bridge rail that were affected during the collision.

In addition to repairs, contractors performed work to reinforce truss members of the bridge with new steel. Due to this work, the weight limit of the bridge has been increased to 9 tons. It was previously 3 tons.

The contract for the project was awarded in February to Judy C. Harp Company Inc. for $144,307.63.

Constructed in 1894, the Singing Bridge is the oldest structure in KYTC's District 5.

