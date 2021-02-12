The Singing Bridge, which has been closed since an automobile crashed into a truss in November, is one step closer to reopening to vehicular traffic.
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) spokesperson said the cabinet awarded a contract this week to Judy C. Harp Co. in the amount of $144,307.63. Judy C. Harp Co. is a contractor based in Franklin County.
Though KYTC did not offer comment on the planned completion date, a document from the bid letting in late January included a “completion date” of May 14.
When in operation, the Singing Bridge carried more than 5,000 vehicles on an average day. The downtown Frankfort traffic vein — which crosses the Kentucky River to connect St. Clair Street to Second Street — is inspected annually and has had several retrofits, the most recent being in 2016. The weight limit of the bridge was reduced to three tons in November 2019.
The bridge’s eastern sidewalk has been left open for pedestrian crossing while vehicular access and the western sidewalk remain closed.
Frankfort's bridges recently received international acclaim from the website bridgehunterchronicles.com. Singing Bridge was among the bridges receiving accolades, including “Best Bridge Photo” and “Best Kept Secret.”
It is one of the oldest structures in Kentucky, and the last one of its kind built by the King Bridge Co. that is still open to vehicular traffic. The original deck of the structure was made of timber until its replacement with an open steel grid deck in the 1930s. Sidewalks for pedestrian traffic were later added.
The KYTC spokesperson said that the cabinet will work with the contractor to finalize a schedule of when work will begin and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.