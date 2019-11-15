The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday that the weight limit on the Singing Bridge will be reduced by two-thirds.
The new limit, which is 3 tons, comes after a recent bridge preservation analysis of the load-carrying capacity of the bridge, a news release from KYTC said. New signs reflecting the change will be posted at the end of the bridge within 30 days.
The Singing Bridge is about 125 years old and the previous 9-ton load rating was posted in 1988. The bridge opened in 1894, making it one of the oldest structures in the state. It is one of the last King Iron Bridge and Manufacturing Co. bridges to be open to vehicular traffic. An open steel grid deck replaced the original timber deck in the 1930s and sidewalks were added later.
The bridge is at U.S. 60 mile point 0.037 and is over the Kentucky River in Downtown Frankfort. On an average day, more than 5,000 vehicles travel across the bridge, according to KYTC.