It's time for the Singing Bridge's follow-up inspection.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that the Singing Bridge, a span that carries U.S. 60 over the Kentucky River in downtown Frankfort, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday.

Singing Bridge.jpg (copy)

The Singing Bridge

