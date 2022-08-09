112420_SingingBridge_hb.jpg

The Singing Bridge

The Singing Bridge will be closed Wednesday for a period of time to allow for the bridge's annual structural inspection. 

Pedestrian access will be available across the Singing Bridge during the inspection.

