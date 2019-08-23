The Singing Bridge will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic during the Tuesday morning commute.
Motorists are advised to use the Capital Avenue Bridge from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday while Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials perform an annual inspection on the 126-year-old Singing Bridge.
The work will not affect pedestrians as the sidewalks will remain open.
All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information