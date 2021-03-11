Singing Bridge vertical member

Earlier this week, workers straightened some of the bridge’s vertical members that were affected when an automobile crashed into a truss. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Closed since November, the historic Singing Bridge now has a date for completion of repairs.

The contractor, Judy Harp, said the bridge will be fully rehabbed by mid-May. Harp, whose business is based in Frankfort, was awarded the contract to fix the bridge for $144,307.

Spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Stephanie Caros confirmed that May 15 is the target date.

Caros added that once Harp is finished, engineers will still need to inspect the Singing Bridge before it reopens to traffic.

Harp said that once she is done, the bridge should be operable.

“When we walk off that bridge with our work finished, we should be opening that day,” Harp said. “I can’t speak for what the state has in mind.”

Caros, on the other hand, said that while May 15 is Harp's completion date, the target for the bridge to fully reopen is "by the summer." 

She also added that engineers found no "significant damage" after a runaway marina scraped underneath the bridge during last week's flood.

"Our estimated completion is that the bridge will be reopen by the summer," Caros said. "After the marina scraped the bridge, our engineers inspected the structure and found no significant damage, so no additional repairs will be needed."

Earlier this week, workers straightened some of the bridge’s vertical members that were affected when an automobile crashed into a truss. Harp said that now the company is waiting on an order of steel to arrive to do more work.

“There’s some other steel work that has to be done and we just have to wait for that steel to come in,” Harp said. “Because of the pandemic everything is on a slow delivery timeline.”

Rick Paul, owner of Rick’s White Light Diner, has said that the bridge’s closure, as well as ongoing work on Second Street due to the city’s TIGER Grant project, has hurt businesses like his that operate on Bridge Street. 

When in operation, the Singing Bridge carried more than 5,000 vehicles on an average day. The downtown Frankfort traffic vein — which crosses the Kentucky River to connect St. Clair Street to Second Street — is inspected annually and has had several retrofits, the most recent being in 2016. The weight limit of the bridge was reduced to three tons in November 2019.

The bridge’s eastern sidewalk has been left open for pedestrian crossing while vehicular access and the western sidewalk remain closed.

Frankfort's bridges recently received international acclaim from the website bridgehunterchronicles.com. Singing Bridge was among the bridges receiving accolades, including “Best Bridge Photo” and “Best Kept Secret.”

It is one of the oldest structures in Kentucky, and the last one of its kind built by the King Bridge Co. that is still open to vehicular traffic. The original deck of the structure was made of timber until its replacement with an open steel grid deck in the 1930s. Sidewalks for pedestrian traffic were later added.

