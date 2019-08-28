The Singing Bridge will be temporarily closed to Thursday morning motorists as the state completes its annual inspection.
From 9 a.m. to noon, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crew will detour vehicular traffic to the Capital Avenue bridge.
The state began its inspection of the 126-year-old structure Tuesday, when it was closed for the same timeframe. As before, the sidewalks on the Singing Bridge will remain open for pedestrian traffic.
Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.